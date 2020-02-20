NMSP officer saves choking infant on side of road

ESPANOLA, N.M. — An act of heroism from a law enforcement officer on February 2 near Espanola, New Mexico saved the life of a baby.

New Mexico State Police Officer Mario Herrera heard a call come over the radio for a choking 11-month-old. He spotted the parents’ car and flagged them down, getting them to pull over.

The officer then sprang into action on the side of the road, coming to the aid of baby Elikai, clearing his airway and ensuring a happy ending for one grateful family.

Use the video player above to see the officer’s dashcam video.

(KRQE.com contributed to this story. )