NMSP says Clovis driver killed in Lincoln County crash

ROSWELL, N.M. – New Mexico State Police said on Monday that Sotero Acuna, 19, of Clovis was killed in a crash in Lincoln County.

NMSP said the one-vehicle crash was Sunday at 10:01 a.m. along U.S. Highway 70 west of Roswell.

“For reasons unknown the Toyota left the roadway on a curved portion of the road,” NMSP said.

The following is a statement from NMSP:

Single Vehicle Fatal Rollover Crash on US 70 in Lincoln County

Lincoln County, NM- On June 16, 2019 at about 10:01 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal rollover crash on US 70, near milepost 306, west of Roswell, NM.

The Initial investigation indicated a 2011 Toyota, driven by Sotero Acuna (19) of Clovis, NM was traveling east on US 70. For reasons unknown the Toyota left the roadway on a curved portion of the road. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. The driver, Sotero Acuna was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Acuna was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. There was a sixteen-year-old male passenger in the vehicle who sustained unknown injuries in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor int the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly used. No additional information is available.