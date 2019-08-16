NMSP says three dead after head-on crash near Hobbs

LEA COUNTY, NM (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

On August 15, 2019 at about 10:45 p.m. the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Road 18, mile post 41 between Hobbs and Eunice.

The initial investigation indicated a 2009 Nissan Altima passenger car driven by Travis Wheeler (27) of Leesville, LA was traveling north in the wrong direction in the south bound lanes of State Road 18. The 2009 Nissan Altima collided head on with a south bound 2017 Chrysler 300 driven by Linda Sandoval (36) of Hobbs. Both Wheeler and Sandoval sustained fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

An unidentified male passenger who was in the 2009 Nissan Altima was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by OMI. OMI is working to identify the male. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to the crash. The crash is still under investigation by State Police.

(This is a press release from NMSP.)