NMSP searching for missing Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Melissa Dawn Naranjo, a Hispanic female, twenty-seven-years-old, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with Hazel eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen on November 4, 2019 at around 2:54 p.m. driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 displaying a New Mexico license plate of AJKP434. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Melissa D. Naranjo is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico MISSING ENDANGERED ADVISORY is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677 or dial 911.

(This is a news release from APD)