NMSP seizes over 730 pounds of marijuana

GALLUP, N.M. (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police. On October 29, 2019 the New Mexico State Police seized 93 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a safety cab inspection on a 2019 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) at the Gallup Port of Entry, west of Gallup, NM. The driver, Corey Thomas (49) of Cedar Hill, TX was arrested and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center.

In the following days, on October 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019, two separate CMV drivers were also arrested and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center after safety inspections on their CMV’s at the Gallup Port of Entry. State Police officers found 491 pounds of Marijuana inside the trailer of one CMV and 146.5 pounds of Marijuana inside another CMV. The two CMV drivers were identified as Zheng Kuang (30) of Baldwin Park, CA and Lekang Wang (34) of Flushing, NY.

(This is a press release from NMSP)