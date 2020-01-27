NMSP: Texas man dies in Lea County crash early Saturday

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

On January 25, 2020 at about 4:23 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on Orla Road, near Ross Lane, west of Jal, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2017 Ford pickup, driven by Kevin Martinez (24) of Laredo, TX was traveling south on Orla Road. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of the northbound lane and collided head-on into a 2019 International Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) traveling north. The driver of the Ford, Martinez sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital in Texas.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been utilized properly. The driver of the CMV, who will not be named, is not facing charges. No additional information is available.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)