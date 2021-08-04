NMSP: Woman dies in Roosevelt Co. rollover crash Monday

CAUSEY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

On August 2, 2021, at around 5:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was requested by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash on State Road 114, mile marker 32 near Causey, NM.

The initial investigation indicates that at around 4:30 p.m. a 2011 Chevrolet four-door passenger car driven by Eva Lee Laverne, 85, of Causey was traveling north on SR 114.  For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled.  Laverne was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.  She was pronounced deceased at a local hospital by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.  This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.   

