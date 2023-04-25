Courtesy of the New Mexico State University

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is hosting two “listening sessions” for their students and the community to give input about the university’s search for a new chancellor.

The university will be hosting two listening sessions on Monday, May 1 at Corbett Center Student Union auditorium located on 1600 International Mall.

The first session will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The second session will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sessions will also be streamed online. Students can listen and provide input through Zoom.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu and the Board of Regents agreed to a “mutual separation” on April 7. Back in December, the regents decided that Arvizu’s contract would not be renewed when it was up in June.

Former NMSU President Jay Gogue is serving as the university’s interim chancellor

The university adds it is planning additional listening sessions to be hosted around the state in the upcoming weeks.

The Board of Regents “plans to make sure the search is transparent and fully engages NMSU’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, community members and other stakeholders across the region,” according to a news release sent out by the university.

For more information, email regents@nmsu.edu