No charges filed in Riesel officer shooting

RIESEL, Texas – The Riesel Police Department released bodycam video Friday of a shooting which injured an officer last month.

Officer Patrick Bellringer stopped the vehicle for speeding – but when he smelled marijuana, he asked the suspect to step out of the car – and this is when a bullet jacket hit his arm.



According to the Riesel Police Department, they stopped suspect Lamar Wright around 5:00 p.m. on November 6 – when he was going 100 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.



Bellringer says he smelled marijuana, which gave him clearance to search the vehicle. As he instructed the suspect to step out of the car, a shot was fired.



Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow wants the suspect to be held accountable for his actions, “They were [going] 100 miles an hour, smoking dope, and wind up carrying [a miniature AK-47] and shooting the officer. I’m not too happy that there is not going to be any consequences at all for the actions.”



Krumnow said Texas Ranger Burson came on the scene and investigated the incident. Wright was booked in the McLennan County Jail on a prohibited weapon charge, but was later released.



Since then, the case has been sent to the McLennan County District Attorney – but there have been no charges filed against the suspects.



“There is multiple different changes that could be filled,” Kumnow said. “In McLennan County, we do a thing called a ‘screening case,’ where we send all the facts to the D.A., and he presents it to the Grand Jury, and they decided what charges will be filled.”



Bellringer was taken to Hilcrest Hospital, where he had minor surgery removing the bullet fragment. He was released two weeks later and since returned to work.



FOX 44 reached out to the McLennan County D.A.’s Office to find out where the investigation stands, but did not get a response.