HOBBS, N.M — The Hobbs Police Department said on Wednesday that criminal charges have not yet been filed in connection to the deceased baby found on September 13 at the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

According to a previous report, Hobbs PD responded to a dead baby found in the “restroom area of a patient room” at CHH.

A press release said, the case will be classified as a death investigation and an autopsy was conducted in Albuquerque. The results from the Office of the Medical Investigator have not yet been finalized, said the release.

Additionally, HPD said it completed all relevant interviews and available evidence collection in reference to the case.

“At this time, there have been no criminal charges filed,” said HPD.

The release stated that Hobbs PD was informed that the determination of the incident “may take up to ninety days” because of the “complexity of the OMI forensic investigation.”

Additionally the release mentioned, HPD will wait for the OMI’s final determination before forwarding any recommendation to the District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.