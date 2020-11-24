No DWIs this holiday! Houston law firm will pay for your taxi or rideshare

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the holiday season here, make sure you plan if you’re going to toast and cheer.

One Houston law firm will pay to make sure you have a designated driver. Sutliff & Stout Injury and Accident Law Firm will reimburse taxi or ride-sharing fares.

All you have to do is take a ride home if you’ve been drinking, pay for it up front and the law firm will reimburse you up to $30.

For more, please visit: https://www.sutliffstout.com/about-us/community/no-dwi-free-holiday-rides/

