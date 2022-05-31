BRYAN/ COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will not increase tuition for fall 2022, according to Chairman of the Board Tim Leach.

“The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority,” Chairman Leach said.

This decision impacts all eleven universities in the Texas A&M System – including Tarleton State University, which became a system member in 1917.

“We recognize there is inflation for running universities, but there is inflation on families and students as well,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “We’ve decided to manage our costs rather than raise tuition.”

Chancellor Sharp credited the A&M System’s ability to manage its costs to the state’s elected officials who appropriated more money for higher education last year, as well as the A&M System’s conservative fiscal management.

The Consumer Price Index peaked at 8.5 percent for the year ending in March 2022 – the largest twelve-month advance since December 1981 – according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3 percent in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate. In April, energy prices were up 30.3 percent, food at 9.4 percent, new vehicles at 13.2 percent and shelter at 5.1 percent.