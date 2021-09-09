Nobel Peace Prize recipient to speak at Baylor’s Forum on Global Hunger

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP) will welcome Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Beasley to its Forum on Global Hunger.

The event will take place at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary on September 10. Beasley is the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for their work combatting hunger and preventing the use of famine as a weapon of war in some of the most dangerous regions of the world.

Following a morning address to the Baylor community, Beasley will speak in the afternoon on the importance of public policy in supporting large-scale efforts to bring assistance to hundreds of millions of people around the planet who are at daily risk of starvation. The session will also include a panel of experts moderated by Jenny Howell, who is the new director of Truett Seminary and BCHP’s “Theology, Ecology, and Food Justice” program.

Also included in the panel will be Victor Hinojosa, a Baylor political science professor who leads BCHP ‘s migration efforts, former Texas A&M President Elsa Murano, who served in the George W. Bush administration as the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety, and Asma Lateef, Director of Bread for the World Institute.

This limited-capacity, invitation only Forum will be livestreamed to the public. The 10:30 a.m. address to the Baylor community can be viewed on Truett Theological Seminary’s Facebook page, and the 2:00 p.m. afternoon conversation will be on BCHP’s Facebook page.

Source: Baylor University