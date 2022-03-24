DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring is here and that means Tornado season is upon us. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed there were 11 tornadoes across North and Central Texas on Monday, March 21.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau serving North Central Texas is sounding the alarm on these disaster scams. Here are some of the most common scams victims of a natural disaster could encounter:

Price Gouging : high-demand items usually skyrocket during times of emergencies

Rental Scams : this is when people copy the photo and description of a property, post it online and try to get the deposit and first months rent from the victim

Government Imposter Scams : these people pretend to be government officials to scam you out of information and money

Charity Scams : even if you are not a victim, your compassion for victims could be abused by people pretending to be charities and stealing donations that could help victims

Storm Chasing Contractors: contractors also can be guilty of taking advantage of those who have been victimized

For more information, visit the BBB’s website.