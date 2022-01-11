NRA announces endorsement of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Riffle Association of America:

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) today [Tuesday] endorsed Dan Patrick for re-election as lieutenant governor of Texas.



“Dan Patrick is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment in Texas,” said Jason Ouimet, chairman, NRA-PVF. “Patrick worked to ensure the passage of the state’s historic permitless carry law and to bolster the right to keep and bear arms throughout the Lone Star State.”



Patrick earned an “A+” rating from the NRA-PVF. This is the highest possible rating a candidate can attain.



In addition to his support for permitless carry, Patrick’s commitment to protecting constitutional freedoms was further demonstrated by his prioritizing of the landmark NRA-backed emergency powers reform, firearm industry non-discrimination legislation, and traveler protection law for passage in the Texas Senate.



“The men and women of the National Rifle Association thank Dan Patrick for his vast support of the Second Amendment and look forward to his re-election,” Ouimet concluded.

(Press release from the National Riffle Association of America)