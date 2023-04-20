AUSTIN (KXAN) — NRG Stadium in Houston said it would be adding “(Taylor’s Version)” to its name ahead of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows. The performer is set to appear at the stadium in Houston from Friday, April 21 until her final show in the Lone Star State on Sunday, April 23.

On its Twitter page, NRG Park made the announcement with tweets saying, “It’s Me. Hi. NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version)” and “In our Taylor’s Version era.”

This is not the first — or likely last — time a name change has taken place for The Eras Tour performer.

For Taylor Swift’s opening shows in Glendale, Arizona, the city was temporarily renamed “Swift City.”

Other cities quickly followed suit with other gifts for the performer. In Tampa, Florida, Taylor Swift was named “Mayor for a Day,” while Arlington, Texas renamed a road Taylor Swift Way and gave her a key to the city.