KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people.

Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2.

J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed.

Their names were not immediately released by authorities.

But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman.