Odessa Police arrest 2 in connection with capital murder case

ODESSA, Texas– Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a capital murder that occurred in Odessa back in late August, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Police arrested Ashley Schwarz, 34 and Daniel Schwarz, 44, and were both charged with capital murder.

On August 29, Odessa Police responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue in reference to a medical call, according to officials.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 8-year-old girl, who was later pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

According to the investigation, the 8-year-old was punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast. Additionally, the child was required to “jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time,” according to police.

Police also revealed the child was not allowed to drink any water because she was not jumping.

Police said a search warrant was later obtained, and the temperature of the trampoline read to be approximately 110 degrees. The ground was approximately 150 degrees.

Then, on October 8, police received the final autopsy report. The death was listed as a homicide, with the cause of death being hydration, according to police.

Both Daniel and Ashley Schwarz remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.