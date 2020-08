ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Odessa Police Department requested the public’s help in finding in finding a missing man.

49-year-old Brian Samuel Lair was last seen on August 12th in the 500 block of East 56th Street.

He is six feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 432-335-4609.

