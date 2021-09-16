Odessa woman who lost her son to a drunk driver dies in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Tera Crossland, N.A.T.E. Foundation founder, has died, following a Tuesday afternoon crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:18 p.m. on September 14, troopers responded to John Ben Shepperd Parkway, one mile north of Odessa about the crash. Investigators say Crossland was driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger southwest on JBS when she approached a curve, left the roadway, and rolled. A release from DPS says Crossland was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

On October 1, 2017, Crossland lost her son, 16-year-old Nate Silvas in a crash caused by a drunk driver. Following the accident, Crossland started the N.A.T.E. Foundation in honor of her late son. The organization works tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“By the grace of God, myself and many others are able to tell our stories in hopes of saving lives. That is my ultimate goal is to make sure that no one ever goes through the heartache that we go through every single day,” said Crossland said in an interview earlier this year.