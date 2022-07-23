DALLAS (AP) — Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander.



Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him into Dallas early Saturday.

The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him.



Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander.



Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have not responded to a phone call seeking comment.