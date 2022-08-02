TATUM, New Mexico— Deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called on Sunday just after 9:00a.m. to a home near the 700 block of S Cobern for a disturbance and then discovered a homicide.

Once LCSO arrived, deputies were told someone on the scene knew of a homicide that happened on July 28, just north of Lovington. The tip led deputies to the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington, where a body that was tucked away on the property was found.

“Investigators conducted interviews, which led to the arrest of Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs, New Mexico,” a press release said. “He has been charged with Murder First Degree Felony, Tampering with evidence (3 counts) third degree felony, Kidnapping first degree felony, and Bribery Intimidation of a Witness third degree felony.”

Sosa is currently awaiting trial and being held at the Lea County Detention Center.

According to the press release, details related to the victim have not yet been released. The body is expected to undergo an autopsy at the Office of the Medical Investigator.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release said. “We ask if you have any information that would help in this case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611.”