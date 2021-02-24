Official: 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines lost to weather disruption

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state health official says about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines were lost to disruptions caused by last week’s cold wave.

Imelda García is the state’s associate health commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

At a virtual news conference Tuesday, she said the 1,000 lost and spoiled vaccines are a relatively small number considering that 4.5 million doses have been given so far.

She says 3.1 million of those were first doses, and 1.4 million were second doses.

She said 1.4 million more doses arrived Monday and Tuesday.

