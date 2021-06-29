Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles northeast of Dallas.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner says the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy. Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV that the workers were servicing a gas line.

Atmos Energy says in a statement that “Our prayers are with those who were affected.”