ARLINGTON, Texas — Health officials in Tarrant County on Tuesday confirmed that one person who tested positive for coronavirus had died, according to KXAS, bringing the total in Texas to two.

According to KXAS, the patient was a senior adult and died March 15. He was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

The first confirmed coronavirus death in Texas was a man in his late 90s who also died March 15 and was a resident of Matagorda County.

