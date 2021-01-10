Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO/AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on the border of Texas and Mexico on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.