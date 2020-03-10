Oklahoma House rejects bill to ban child marriage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives rejected a bill that banned child marriage in Oklahoma.

House Bill 3873, authored by Rep. Jason Dunnington, would have prohibited minors under the age of 16-years-old from getting married.

If they were 16-years-old or 17-years-old and wanted to get married, they would have to be emancipated first.

Right now, teens who are 16-years-old can get married with the consent of a parent, legal guardian, or a court. Those younger than that must have court approval.

Lawmakers against the bill said it would take parental input out of the situation.

Dunnington responded on Twitter by saying, “Just when I think the #okleg is poised to pass common-sense legislation. In this case my bill HB3873 that would end the practice of child marriage in Oklahoma. Yes, you read that correctly CHILD Marriage. We revert back to the 19th century and it fails 60-35. #facepalm.”

In 2017, a research center said marriage data from 2014 showed Oklahoma ranked No. 4 in the nation for teen marriages.