Oldest Cadillac at Cadillac Ranch set on fire overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the Cadillacs at Cadillac Ranch was set on fire early in the morning on Sunday, September 8.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the first call came in around 2:12 a.m. Both the Potter County Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

The fire was put out, and according to PCSO, no arrests were made at the scene.

According to Cadillac Ranch’s Facebook page, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound. It is the oldest of all 10 Cadillacs.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Potter County Sherrif’s Office at (806) 379-2900.