One dead after fatal car crash in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a crash on Monday took the life of Olin Hudson, 54, of Abilene.

DPS said was traveling west on Interstate Highway 20 when he lost control of his car while passing another driver.

Hudson struck a guardrail and flipped his car. He was .65 miles west of Baird and was wearing a seatbelt. He was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

The posted speed limit is 75 mph and the road conditions were dry. Hudson was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Thursday when DPS released the information, the crash is under investigation.

