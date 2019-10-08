One dead after motorcycle crash outside of Odessa

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died in a two vehicle crash outside of Odessa early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Jorge Cerna, 26, was travelling west in a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, directly behind a motorcycle driven by Valerie Roman.

According to DPS, Cerna’s vehicle struck Roman’s motorcycle.

Roman, 55, of Odessa was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a helmet, according to DPS. Cerna was not injured in the crash.

