One dead after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Ector County Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a Chrysler was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385, five miles south of Odessa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

A pedestrian was in the center of the roadway, and the Chrysler attempted to swerve to avoid the crash. However, the Chrysler struck the pedestrian, said DPS.

The pedestrian, Patricia Munoz, 37 of Odessa, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, said DPS.

The driver of the Chrysler, James Comeaux, 20 of Odessa, was not injured in the crash. Comeaux was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The case remained under investigation Monday.