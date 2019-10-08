One dead following two-vehicle crash in Curry County Monday

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office:
On October 7, 2019, at approximately 12:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.
The investigation has determined that Neyra Quinones-Cenciceros (43, Clovis) was traveling south on Curry Road G in a 2002 Toyota sedan. The vehicle failed to yield at the posted intersection of Curry Road 3 and collided with a westbound 2019 Mack semi tractor-trailer, driven by Jeremy Chastain (43, Amarillo, Texas).
Quinones-Cinciceros died at the scene. Chastain was not injured.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
(News release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office)