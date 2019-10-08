One dead following two-vehicle crash in Curry County Monday

State & Regional

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online)

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 7, 2019, at approximately 12:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.

The investigation has determined that Neyra Quinones-Cenciceros (43, Clovis) was traveling south on Curry Road G in a 2002 Toyota sedan. The vehicle failed to yield at the posted intersection of Curry Road 3 and collided with a westbound 2019 Mack semi tractor-trailer, driven by Jeremy Chastain (43, Amarillo, Texas).

Quinones-Cinciceros died at the scene. Chastain was not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

(News release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar