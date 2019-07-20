One dead, one seriously injured in Curry County crash Friday

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. – On Friday, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding a fatal crash that happened earlier in the day.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. on New Mexico State Road 467 near milepost 12.

Octavio Vasquez, a 28-year-old from Clovis, was traveling north behind a concrete truck. As he was attempting to pass the truck, he struck 64-year-old Marcos Urban of Clovis, resulting in a head-on collision.

Urban was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and later died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Vasquez was also taken to Plains Regional Medical Center but was later flown to a medical facility in Lubbock with critical injuries.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.