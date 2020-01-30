One dead, three hospitalized in Burleson County oil field explosion

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas –An explosion and fire took one life and injured three others Wednesday in Burleson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with numerous first responders, were dispatched after reports of an oil fire at about 3:00 pm south of Deansville. When they arrived, there were visible flames on site.

According to the Chesapeake Energy Corporation, one contractor died as a result of the incident, and three others have been transported via helicopters to medical facilities in Austin and Houston.

(Video from fox44news.com. Fox44news.com contributed to this story.)