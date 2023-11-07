HOBBS, N.M. — According to a press release, early Sunday morning, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Randy Nahun Martinez after deputies saw him crash into pedestrians and parked vehicles in Hobbs, leaving many injured, including one that was flown to a Lubbock hospital.

Around 1 a.m., Lea County deputies were conducting a security check in the 1900 block E. Stanolind when they saw Martinez crash into six vehicles and six pedestrians. Those people sustained minor cuts and bruises, major internal injuries and broken bones, the press release said.

Deputies said that Standardized Field Sobriety Tests confirmed Martinez was under the influence of alcohol, with breath test results indicating he had more than twice the legal limit in New Mexico, according to the press release.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Center on the following charges: Aggravated DWI, Causing Bodily Injury (Misdemeanor), Negligent use of Firearm (Petty Misdemeanor) and Aggravated Battery x6 (3rd Felony). The press release said Martinez has since been arraigned and released on an Unsecure Appearance bond of $5000.

The investigation is ongoing, said Lea County Sheriff’s Office.