AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday.

Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.

Around 6:27 p.m., APD reported that the suspicious deaths were ruled to be a homicide.

According to police, the bodies of Knight and Mullican were found to have gunshot wounds. Police said there was one person in custody in connection with the homicide.

APD released updated information around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the suspect.

The suspect was a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further information would be provided in regard to the suspect.

The incident remained under investigation, according to APD.