One juvenile airlifted to Lubbock after fatal ATV accident in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas — One female juvenile was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock after a fatal ATV accident Monday in Lea County, New Mexico, according to a release by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the crash occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Monday.

A 14-year-old female driver and 15-year-old female passenger were both thrown from an ATV after colliding with a Nissan Titan.

The 14-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to UMC.