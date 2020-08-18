One killed in early morning crash in Garza County

GARZA COUNTY, Texas — One person died after an overnight crash in Garza County.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Department of Public Safety troopers responded to U.S. Highway 84 near mile marker 366 in Garza County to a semi tractor crash, according to a crash report from DPS.

The crash report said a 1994 Freight-liner towing a 1996 semi trailer was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile south of mile marker 366 in Garza County.

The driver, Lonnie Odell Hodge, 52, of Gary, failed to stay in a single lane and traveled across the unprotected center median, the crash report said.

Hodge crossed in to the southbound lanes of traffic, traveled into a side skid and ended up rolling into a grassy area off of U.S. Highway 84, the crash report stated.

Hodge was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.