One killed in Sunday Gaines County car crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on May 17 in Gaines County, about nine miles east of Hobbs, New Mexico.

The preliminary investigation reported a Chevy Suburban was traveling west on Highway 62 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled, according to a Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the SUV, Alan Dominguez, 22, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the DPS report.

The crash report said Dominguez was not wearing a seatbelt.