One of FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted arrested, says Irving PD

IRVING, Texas — The Irving Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that murder suspect Yaser Abdel Said had been captured in Justin, Texas. Said had been on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive list since 2014.

Said was wanted in connection to the 2008 murders of his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah Said. According to the FBI, on January 1, 2008, Said took them for a ride in his taxicab and drove to Irving, Texas, where police said he shot them both.

"The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

According to Irving PD, they will hold a press conference at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday with FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to discuss the capture of Said.

Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenaged daughters Amina and Sarah, was taken into custody without incident today in Justin, Texas by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. Said was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on December 4, 2014. Said is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to Dallas County.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

“On January 1, 2008, the Irving Police Department opened a murder investigation after two young girls were found shot to death. Since that night, the members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI, have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,’ said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

Based on an investigation by the Irving Police Department, on January 2, 2008, a Capital Murder-Multiple warrant was issued for Said’s arrest. On August 21, 2008, a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

The search for Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of FBI special agents and officers from the Carrollton, Dallas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Garland, Grand Prairie, and Irving Police Departments.

Yaser Abdel Said was the 504th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which was established in March of 1950. Additional information concerning Said and the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, can be found by visiting the FBI’s Internet home page at www.fbi.gov.