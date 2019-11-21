1  of  2
One person critically wounded in Midland Co. explosion

Image from viewer via yourbasin.com

MIDLAND, Texas — One person was critically injured Thursday morning in an explosion in Midland County, according to Chief Deputy Rory McKinney.

Officials said the ProPetro Building in the 2500 block of Farm to Market 307 was evacuated.

Officials confirmed the location of the explosion near the intersection of FM 307 and Fairgrounds Road in Midland County. It happened about 10:30 a.m.

Two hours after the explosion, a live video feed from yourbasin.com showed the fire was still burning.

Image from yourbasin.com

(Yourbasin.com contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

