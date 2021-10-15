OPD arrest man for online solicitation of a minor, investigation ongoing

by: Erica Miller

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department, as part of an ongoing investigation effort of the Crimes Against Persons Unit, has arrested a man for the online solicitation of a minor. 

Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28, has been charged with a second degree felony as is currently being held in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. According to OPD, because the investigation is on-going, no other information will be released at this time. However, a release says the investigation involves “sensitive information regarding children”. 

Now, OPD is asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, or any information regarding similar crimes, to call the non-emergency number at 432-333-3641. 

