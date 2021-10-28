Operation Lone Star: DPS to hold fifth briefing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a briefing on Operation Lone Star (OLS) Thursday morning.

This will be the fifth weekly briefing held by the department.

DPS will discuss some of the efforts made as part of OLS.

DPS South Texas Regional Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and a representative from Texas Military Department (TMD) will discuss the area of Del Rio, Texas, and their efforts in patrolling rail yards.

The briefing is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will be streamed LIVE on this article.