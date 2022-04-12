MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke will be in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday.

The day will consist of several events throughout the day, starting with a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the economic impact and supply chain disruptions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to prepare for the end of Title 42 and later a student town hall.

The press conference will follow the day after Mexican truckers blocked access to the Pharr port of entry in protest of Texas truck inspections.

Last week, Abbott was joined by other state leaders to present his new two-phased plan to secure the southern borders following the announcement of the end of Title 42.

Phase 1 of the governor’s plan includes the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) conducting enhanced inspections of ‘unsafe’ commercial vehicles.

Another part of Abbott’s plan is to bus immigrants to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” said Abbott.

ValleyCentral’s Iris Karami asked the governor where they plan to leave the immigrants and he responded that it would be “the steps of the United States capitol.”

Abbott has not made any announcement about Phase 2 of the plan.

O’Rourke will also be having a town hall with students at South Texas College Tuesday afternoon.

Both events will be streamed LIVE in this article.