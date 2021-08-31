Over $2.5 million in grants to be presented to 7 regional veteran service organizations

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Veterans Commission:

On September 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.; the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) will present over $2.5 million in grants to seven organizations for providing services to over 1,200 veterans in and around the Panhandle area. The presentation will take place virtually and be hosted on TVC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/texasveteranscommission.

The grant recipients and their services include:

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement – one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in a seven counties.

Cornerstone Community Action Agency (Central Texas Opportunities) – two grants for a total of $600,000:

one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in eight counties.

one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in eight counties.

Hale County Meals on Wheels – one General Assistance grant for $75,000 to fund support services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in Hale County.

Panhandle Community Services – one Housing for Texas Heroes grant for a total of $300,000 to fund home modification services for veterans and surviving spouses across 26 counties.

Refuge Services, Inc. – one Mental Health grant for $200,000 to fund clinical counseling services for veterans and dependents in 28 counties.

Rolling Plains Management Corporation – two grants for a total of $600,000:

one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in 14 counties.

one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in 28 counties.

West Texas Counseling & Guidance – one Mental Health grant for $500,000 to fund clinical counseling services for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in 29 counties.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 147 grants to organizations across Texas. Grants totaling $33.4 million for 2021-2022 will serve an estimated 30,000 veterans.

Since 2009 through the 2020-2021 grant cycle, $168 million in grant funding has been awarded through 820 FVA grants and served more than 350,000 Texas veterans and their families.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

