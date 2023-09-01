LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas State Legislature in Austin passed a total of 774 Texas state laws went into effect on September 1.

Here are some of the most noteworthy laws that went into effect on September 1:

School Safety Requirements: House Bill 3 requires Texas schools to have at least one armed security officer present during regular school hours at each district campus. School districts will also be required for each district employee who interacts regularly with children to undergo mental health training. The training would be used to recognize issues that may pose a threat to school safety.

Limiting the power of Texas cities: House Bill 2127 limits the power that Texas cities had in the implementation of local ordinances that go above and beyond state laws.

Harsher punishments for fentanyl deaths: House Bill 6 classifies fentanyl overdose deaths as a “poisoning”. The new law would also have harsher punishments for fentanyl distributors. A prosecutor may now pursue a murder charge if the distributor caused the death of someone.

