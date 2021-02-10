Overnight standoff ends with one arrest in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KKWT) — The Killeen Police Department made an overnight arrest after a brief standoff Wednesday morning.

Police told FOX44 News that officers working with Fort Hood went to the Motel 6 at the corner of Gateway and Central Texas Expressway in search of Jose Sanchez.

He was wanted in connection with an assault case that took place on February 8th.

According to witnesses at the scene, officers evacuated part of the hotel while they tried to get Sanchez out of one of the rooms.

KPD says officers took Sanchez into custody around 2:30 a.m. He faces a charge of assault with bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Information from FOX44News.com)