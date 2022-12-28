ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The owner of an Abilene day care accused of giving a 2-year-old child Benadryl without parental permission was arrested.

Sondra Mata was arrested for Endangering a Child last week in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state an employee of Maw’s Day Care told the 2-year-old’s mother Mata had been giving the child Benadryl when she refused to sleep at nap time.

This employee witnessed Mata dose the child on two separate occasions in July 2021, according to the documents.

Mata was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

A subsequent hair follicle test revealed the child did have Benadryl in her system, which a doctor confirmed could cause health issues for children under the age of 6.

KTAB and KRBC spoke with the mother the child and the employee who made the outcry in 2021. We also obtaining a statement from Mata, who refused to give an interview.

