Owner of dog that attacked Texas girl facing two charges

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a Texas death row inmate who had been convicted of raping, beating and strangling a 77-year-old woman at her Houston home nearly 27 years ago and who had been dealing with health issues has died after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jeremy Schepers, one of his lawyers for Jorge Villanueva, said Tuesday the 66-year-old inmate had been receiving treatment for liver cancer when he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.