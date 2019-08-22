Panda Express and customers donating over $100,000 to El Paso victims

EL PASO, Texas — Panda Express is giving back to the community of El Paso following the mass shooting at a Wal-Mart that claimed the lives of 22 people on August 3.

According to a statement from Panda Express, their philanthropic organization, Panda Cares, collected donations from customers at all 12 locations throughout El Paso for the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

The statement said the company will match all customer donations up to $100,000.

So far, the Panda Cares Foundation has collected $52,384 from guest donations in the El Paso locations, and with Panda Cares matching, the foundation will donate a total of $104,768 to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, according to a spokesperson.

The following is the full statement from Panda Express:

“We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in El Paso, Texas. This tragedy touches Panda Express closely, as our associates and guests live within the community that has been impacted. Giving is one of Panda’s core values and as we continue to seek impactful ways to serve this community, we want to do our part to honor the victims and support the families whose loved ones lost their lives or were injured in the shooting. From Monday, August 5th, through Monday, August 19th, Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, is collecting donations in 12 Panda locations in El Paso, and we commit to matching up to $100,000 of the contributions to help the victims and their families. One hundred percent of the funds collected will be donated to El Paso Victims Relief Fund. We thank the first responders, officers and individuals who were at the scene and send our deepest condolences to all those affected.”